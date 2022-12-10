Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎶🎶 The 12 Doses Of Christmas 🎶🎶
59 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a day ago |

It's a sad reality that this song could even be written.

I wish more people would have listened to us wacky "conspiracy theorists" at the start of the scamdemic. 

Nuremberg Trials is all I can say...

Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body and cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Zeolite Heavy Metal Detox Spray https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/


paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

If you appreciate my content 






Keywords
vaccinepandemiccrimes against humanityjohnson and johnsonseizuresblood clotsmodernachristmas carolschristmas songspfizerheart conditionscovid vaccinecovid 19 vaccinemyocarditissudden deathbooster shots12 days of christmas parody12 doses of christmas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket