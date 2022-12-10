🎶🎶 The 12 Doses Of Christmas 🎶🎶

It's a sad reality that this song could even be written.

I wish more people would have listened to us wacky "conspiracy theorists" at the start of the scamdemic.

Nuremberg Trials is all I can say...

Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body and cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.Advanced TRS Zeolite Heavy Metal Detox Spray https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/





paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

If you appreciate my content



















