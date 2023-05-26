Pitiful Animal
May 26, 2023
This dog appeared out of nowhere near where I lived
A poor and unhappy boy.
His calves were covered with skin rashes caused by ticks.
There were also bruises from the impact
I went there to feed him good food
He started to understand me better and wasn't running away or being as aggressive as before.
The rain started, he became very cold, sat in a corner and shivered.
When I hugged him, he listened to my heart and soul.
And at that moment, I realized that I needed to stand up for this boy
I didn't know what his old name was
That was why I would call him Beam and his new life officially began
That day, Beam's acquaintance with the other members was a bit stressful.
In general, he didn't trust anyone but me.
He crouched down and sat in a corner, sometimes I even saw tears flowing.
He got scared when I waved my hand.
Of course, it was possible that this was a response to stress.
Beam did it, he didn't need sedation anymore
The inherent confidence was back.
Beam was amazing, he could stir the silence in the house with his own games.
He said goodbye to ticks and got his ears cleaned.
The little boy was very excited every time he took a bath
He immersed himself in the warm water, lay still for me to scrub and massage
Beam's childhood was over, he was starting to grow up
Every day, he constantly trained hard to aim for a better quality of life.
Beam's determination was admirable
The light in his life opened wide to welcome him
