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COVID KILL SHOT CENTER INVADED BY PROTESTERS...SHUT IT DOWN
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142 views • August 17, 2021
I wonder how many lives they saved?
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
Source: Not cited by original poster
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
Source: Not cited by original poster
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