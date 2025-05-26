BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza: Girl found ALIVE in School shelter rubble - missile strike from Israel, last night - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
33 views • 1 day ago

Girl dragged ALIVE from shelter rubble

Fahmi al-Jarjawi School, Gaza City

School 'firebombed by IDF'. A devastating Israeli airstrike targeted the Fahmi al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood—where displaced families, including children, sought shelter.

Reporter Dan Cohen adds dozens burn to death in Fehmi Al Jerjawy Girls School, Gaza

Last night, May 25th. Two other videos were posted last night.

Cynthia... I can't post this video, too terrible:  Painful to watch 'IDF shoot horse again and again' to die writhing in agony  

'To stop animal feed delivery'

August clip from Palestinian MP Mustafa Barghouti in Gaza going viral

No apparent reaction from Israeli army

