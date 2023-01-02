Situation Update, Jan 2, 2023 - 23 SKILLS you'll need to make it through 2023

0:00 Intro

4:12 Important News

14:33 Economic News

36:50 23 SKILLS





- 2023 will be a year of DOOM but only for the ignorant and unprepared

- With knowledge and skills, we can survive and navigate what's coming

- China shifting corn purchases to Brazil as US builds microchip factories

- China and USA both preparing for global war

- Russia preparing for major offensive against Ukraine

- The home price bubble has burst and prices are plummeting

- Many people still living in denial that the era of easy money (and cheap stuff) is over

- France has shuttered half its nuclear power plants, and energy rationing may begin soon

- Black-eyed peas and corn bread for the New Year

- 15 million Americans set to lose health insurance coverage as covid emergency expires

- New telemedicine options emerging in 2023

- Critical skills for making it through 2023 (full list)

- Why mental flexibility will be key to survival

- Home chemistry and making your own cleaning supplies

- The importance of FRUGALITY and de-leveraging your finances





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/