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The door is closing, You will reap what you have sown
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153 views • March 09, 2022
Prophetic Word, given March the 9th 2022 at 3:50am (at night)
It addresses the wicked and also God's children.
The door for mercy is almost closed.
The reaper is ready to come, people will reap what they have sown
Gods people shall build the House of the Lord and not their own
Scriptures:
Psalm 86:15; 145:8
Matthew 5:21-26
Revelation 14:16
Proverbs 22:8/ Hosea 10:12/ Galatians 6:7
Matthew 13:39
1 Corinthians 15:52
Nehemiah 1-7/ Haggai 1-2
Psalm 100:4
Deuteronomy 33:18/ Psalm 4:5; 51:19
Psalm 79:1/ 1 Corinthians 3:17
1 Corinthians 2:9
Leviticus 19:2; 20:26/ 1 Peter 1:16
Exodus 13:21-22/ Numbers 14:14/ Nehemiah 9:12-19
1 Kings 8:11/ 2 Chronicles 5:14; 7:2/
1 Samuel 2:2
Exodus 20:6/ Psalm 119:47-48+127/ John 14:15
Song of Songs 2:11-12
John 8:44
Proverbs 7:1-3; 7:1-3/ Jeremiah 31:33/ Hebrews 8:10/ 10:16
Genesis 2:17
John 14:6
Matthew 11:29-30
John 19:34/ 1 John 5:6-8
2 Timothy 4:3
Matthew 7:21-29
Matthew 6:33
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-09-closing-door-reaper-and-gods-house/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It addresses the wicked and also God's children.
The door for mercy is almost closed.
The reaper is ready to come, people will reap what they have sown
Gods people shall build the House of the Lord and not their own
Scriptures:
Psalm 86:15; 145:8
Matthew 5:21-26
Revelation 14:16
Proverbs 22:8/ Hosea 10:12/ Galatians 6:7
Matthew 13:39
1 Corinthians 15:52
Nehemiah 1-7/ Haggai 1-2
Psalm 100:4
Deuteronomy 33:18/ Psalm 4:5; 51:19
Psalm 79:1/ 1 Corinthians 3:17
1 Corinthians 2:9
Leviticus 19:2; 20:26/ 1 Peter 1:16
Exodus 13:21-22/ Numbers 14:14/ Nehemiah 9:12-19
1 Kings 8:11/ 2 Chronicles 5:14; 7:2/
1 Samuel 2:2
Exodus 20:6/ Psalm 119:47-48+127/ John 14:15
Song of Songs 2:11-12
John 8:44
Proverbs 7:1-3; 7:1-3/ Jeremiah 31:33/ Hebrews 8:10/ 10:16
Genesis 2:17
John 14:6
Matthew 11:29-30
John 19:34/ 1 John 5:6-8
2 Timothy 4:3
Matthew 7:21-29
Matthew 6:33
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-09-closing-door-reaper-and-gods-house/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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