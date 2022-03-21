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The Stew Peters Show 03. 21. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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170 views • March 21, 2022
Vaxxed Mind Control Zombies Demand WW3, Cartels Invade, Gay Mafia Attacks Christian Candidate

Monday on the Stew Peters Show, Kash Patel shares the importance of global security and confronting the insane mindset of globalists, like our vaxxed neighbors to the north, who overwhelmingly favor no-fly-zones, funding Ukraine, and U.S. troop deployments on Ukrainian soil.

Walter West joins Stew Peters to discuss the pitiful condition of our Southern border, the infiltration of cartel criminals into America, and the compliance of the courts, as taxpayer funds are instead funneled to arm terrorists and Nazi's in Ukraine.

Dr. Jane Ruby shares an uplifting update on the fight by the Navy Seals who has resisted the jab being forced onto all our service men and women.

And, America First conservative candidate Shekinah Hollingsworth blasts back against the homosexual mafia which teamed up with RINOs to block her campaign funding.

Visit HollingsworthforHarford.com to support America First Shekinah Hollingsworth’s campaign, and her work to defend the nuclear family and the Conservative Party.

Don't miss a moment of Monday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy