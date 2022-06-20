Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 18-19, 2022 - Map & Text

Russian Armed Forces disabled four oil facilities in the east of Ukraine.





▪️While Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the northern Kharkiv region, pushing ZSU into Staryi Saltiv, Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are distracting Russian units on eastern bank of Siverskyi Donets River.





▪️Russian Armed Forces tighten encirclement in Severodonetsk: to date, ZSU holds Azot plant, lakes, part of Syrotyne and Borivs'ke villages.





▪️Units of LPR People’s Militia are approaching Lysychans'k from the south.





▪️ZSU continue destructive shelling of Donbass: up to 400 shells are launched at DPR capital daily.





▪️Russian Armed Forces' spot-strike have destroyed the command post of Alexandria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops in Shyroka Dacha.