© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black America - What you need to know that the MSM and the Democrat party will never tell you
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • June 08, 2020
Mark Levin Fox show 6-7-20 Two Black Americans (Shelby Steele and Bob Woodson) tell fellow Black Americans the truth they will never hear in the MSM or from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer or other Democrats. You want to succeed as a Black American, then stop believing the 'victim' line you are fed by the Democrat party and the MSM.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.