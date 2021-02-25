© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Barry Goldwater Meets Bernie Sanders: Wiles Calls for Movement to Defund the Rich
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • February 25, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the radical response to the anti-American actions of unelected billionaires, who are using their ill gotten gains to oppress the freedoms of the 99%. We also detail the ‘Israeli model’ of pandemic lockdowns, endorsed by dear Dr. Fauci, which calls for vaccinating kids in and outside the womb, and government lists of those who have not submitted to the experiment. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/24/2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.