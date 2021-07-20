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Massive Solar Flares & Ufo's Live On The Sun Filmed July 19th 2021 at 7:00pm Montreal Time
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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402 views • July 20, 2021
Original video is Here https://youtu.be/16OpKJETtnU


Jesus Is Coming Soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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