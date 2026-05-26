EXPOSED: THE SHORTAGES ARE GETTING WORSE! - Farmers Are Closing Shop! - Here's A Solution

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Clayton Llewellyn of Heaven's Harvest about the imminent crisis affecting farmers and the shipping industry as the Strait of Hormuz continues to be gridlocked, shortages of fertilizer, fuel, engine oil and much more causes echoes worldwide and crazy climate policies continue to exacerbate problems.





As we see the introduction of a ration based digital system being constructed worldwide, food is becoming far more unaffordable. This doesn't appear to be a coincidence. The vast majority of people are dependent on grocery stores which can run out of food at the snap of a finger. We're already watching a 74 year cattle head shortage and an abundance of climate policies forcing farms to go under. Now, with the Strait of Hormuz crisis and the Iran War, the shortages are only just beginning.





Farmers cannot afford to fuel equipment or purchase fertilizers which are in a deficit.





This can only go on for so long before imploding completely. The vast majority of people are completely dependent and have no skills for life as the world has become increasingly convenient for most over the years. The convenience breeds dependency. What will people do when the food runs out? Will they wait in line for the government to spoon feed them?





In this video, we break down the importance of self sustainability, preparation for what's to come and how to get prepared.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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