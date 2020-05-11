Two French Champion Athletes Say They Got CoronaVirus At Wuhan Military Games In Oct 2019

George Webb investigator reporter:New York Post - May 7th, 2020 French Athletes May Have Brought CoronaVirus To Europe From Wuhan GamesA group of French athletes who competed in Wuhan back in October fear they may have brought the coronavirus back home — meaning that the deadly bug may have been around months earlier than first reported.The French delegation took part in the seventh edition of the World Military Games in Wuhan from Oct. 18 to 27 last year, just 20 days before the first confirmed case of coronavirus in China, the Sun reported.A total of 402 French athletes were present, along with 10,000 others from across the globe, according to the report.A number of the athletes returned home with symptoms including fevers and body aches — one of them saying he originally thought he’d simply contracted a cold — and none of them were tested, according to French news channel BFMTV.The French army, responsible for organizing the athletes at the games, confirmed they had not wanted to test any athletes either, according to the report.