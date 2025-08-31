BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TCHIAKOVSKY 🎻 THE NUTCRACKER [ROTTERDAMS PHILHARMONISCH ORKEST 🎼 COMPLETE CONCERT IN HD]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
14 views • 1 day ago

Tsjaikovski: De Notenkraker


Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest o.l.v. Yannick Nezet-Seguin

Jongenskoor Rijnmond, Jongenskoor Rivierenland en Jongenskoor Waterland o.l.v. Arie Hoek


Opname/recorded: 23 december 2010, in De Doelen te Rotterdam.


0:00:00 Ouverture

0:03:20 I. The Christmas Tree

0:07:18 II. March

0:09:51 III. Children's Gallop and Dance of the Parents

0:12:21 IV. Arrival of Mr. Drosselmeyer and distribution of the presents

0:18:09 V. Scene and Grandfather Waltz

0:24:28 VI. Scene: Clara and the Nutcracker (The departure of the guests - the night)

0:31:28 VII. Scene: The battle

0:34:58 VIII. A Pine Forest in Winter

0:39:09 IX. Waltz of the Snowflakes

0:46:20 X. Scène: The Magic Castle of the Land of Sweets

0:50:37 XI. Scène: The arrival of Clara and the Nutcrackerprince

0:55:30 XII. Divertissement, which contains:

0:55:30 a. Chocolate (Spanish Dance)

0:56:49 b. Coffee (Arabic Dance)

1:00:50 c. Tea (Chinese Dance)

1:01:52 d. Trepak (Russian Dance)

1:03:04 e. Dance of the Mirlitons

1:05:40 f. Mother Ginger and the Polichinelles

1:08:27 XIII. Waltz of the Flowers

1:15:30 XIV. Pas de deux, which contains:

1:15:30 The Sugar-Plum Fairy and Her Cavallier

1:21:03 Variation I: Tarantelle

1:22:00 Variation II: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy

1:24:36 Coda

1:26:00 XV.The Last Waltz, Apotheosis


Thank you Robin van Vliet for the timecodes and chapters!


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=tk5Uturacx8

tchaikovskythe nutcrackerrotterdams philharmonisch orkestyannick nezet-seguin
