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Farmers' Land Confiscated for 'Carbon Pipeline' through Corn Belt
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151 views • November 10, 2021
Farmers' land across the midwest is being confiscated to make way for construction of a massive, 1300-mi long Carbon Capture & Sequestration Pipeline. Town halls in hundreds of counties are full of angry farmers, as county officials announce, "There's not much we can do." As the world enters a food crisis, plowing under tens of thousands of acres of the best soil in America is complete madness...or is it a flawlessly calculated attack? Christian breaks it down in this critical Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Linda @ BelieveActs2-HARVEST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWyqv...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtTz...
Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/...
Gabe Brown interview - no fertilizers, just regenerative agriculture:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/04/...
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Linda @ BelieveActs2-HARVEST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWyqv...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtTz...
Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/...
Gabe Brown interview - no fertilizers, just regenerative agriculture:
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/04/...
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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