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MORE BREAKING INFO!! CSX military train departs Fort Bragg for points South.
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470 views • February 03, 2021
Eight and 1/2 minute long video clip showing a long train carrying military equipment and purportedly heading South. Departed January 17th, 2021!
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Train ID is W871-16. Chased from Fayetteville to Hope Mills.
UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He5XRbgrQFw&;feature=youtu.be
Read the Comments!
Other Videos on UTube VIdeo Channel - Sky Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JRKY26E6SOEIcYpCdxqcg
:
----------------------------
Train ID is W871-16. Chased from Fayetteville to Hope Mills.
UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He5XRbgrQFw&;feature=youtu.be
Read the Comments!
Other Videos on UTube VIdeo Channel - Sky Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JRKY26E6SOEIcYpCdxqcg
:
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