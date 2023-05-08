Create New Account
27. Don't Be Dumb!
ZSpoetry
Published a day ago

The dumb thinks that he will never

Get those difficulties that

Got the people who were clever

And walked on the trodden path.

He believes he'll be avoided

By that which has beaten those

Who, like him, have got embroiled

In the bustle, chasing goals.

Many hurried and started

Acting rashly, waiting for

They’d at once get what they wanted

And thus would come to the fore:

Some defiantly, some dumbly,

Some at random, some with zest,

Some in secrecy, some bluntly

Did at their own best.

But since this was done without

Common sense and was provoked

By pep talks, aimed at the crowd,

In the end, it hasn’t worked.

The priorities and goals

In the lifetime of such folks

Are set by those who impose

Selfish rules to take the scores.

If you don't want to be sheared

As the dumb, submissive sheep –

Don't enroll in the flock shared,

Over which there is a whip.

Study, ponder and remember –

You’re the master of your way

And the number one pretender

To be happy, as they say!

