Woke Navy Pageant Winner is Fake Admiral Lisa Franchetti - Real Free News Today

New child-like idiot wins woke pageant to play Commando of the Navy. Zero Hedge reports that the globalists controlling the poopy-pants puppet prez made him select an unqualified politically placed diversity hire who achieved her position because of low standards and anti-white male diversity. Navy sailors have been let down again and America is truly less safe today.
https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/07/woke-navy-pageant-winner-fake-admiral.html
#navy #LisaFranchetti #wokeagenda #woke #pageant #diversityhire #navyadmiral #navyjoke #usnavy #admiralfranchetti #beden #prez #joedirtbiden #unqualified #politicallyplaced #diversityhire #youareajoke #loser #moron #childlikeidiot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.