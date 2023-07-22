Woke Navy Pageant Winner is Fake Admiral Lisa Franchetti - Real Free News Today

Create New Account
Woke Navy Pageant Winner is Fake Admiral Lisa Franchetti
Real Free News
Published 16 hours ago

New child-like idiot wins woke pageant to play Commando of the Navy. Zero Hedge reports that the globalists controlling the poopy-pants puppet prez made him select an unqualified politically placed diversity hire who achieved her position because of low standards and anti-white male diversity. Navy sailors have been let down again and America is truly less safe today.


https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/07/woke-navy-pageant-winner-fake-admiral.html


#navy #LisaFranchetti #wokeagenda #woke #pageant #diversityhire #navyadmiral #navyjoke #usnavy #admiralfranchetti #beden #prez #joedirtbiden #unqualified #politicallyplaced #diversityhire #youareajoke #loser #moron #childlikeidiot

wokediversityidiot

