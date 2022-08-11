Internal Mass Arrests Starts, CCP Perishes Soon

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https://gnews.org/post/p16uedda4
In his recent Gettr video, Miles Guo stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is about to arrest many key party figures, even the ones who have escaped to the UK, Australia, Singapore and other countries, who will be repatriated to Communist China. Based on his understanding of the CCP, Miles said when the CCP appears to be weak to the outside world, they will become more vicious to its internal members. A great inner-party political fight is about to take place.