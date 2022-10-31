WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 30OCT22 - Plane Destroys Runway

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CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/9Uz3pCshWZ4
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #204
Links to sources:
Plane Destroys Runway - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7Mff...
F-16 Pilot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9grs...
Helicopter Doing A Loop - https://youtube.com/shorts/x_kbKQZCNkI
Sheep Herding - https://youtu.be/OgcLkb6Y4Xs
Cessna 182 Emergency Landing - https://youtu.be/DxGRKVyUPdc
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet