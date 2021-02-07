© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MILITARY IS IN CHARGE JOE (2021-01-29) - SEAN T.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • February 07, 2021
As high strangeness continues in our nation's capitol, researcher and radio host BRENT JOHNSON returns to SGT Report to talk with SEAN T. about what he believes to be the absolute 100% truth: The US Military is in charge and the house cleaning has begun.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.