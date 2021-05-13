America Makes Aircraft Carriers, China Makes Money

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The US continues to pursue force across the globe, with ever-increasing military budgets, sanctions, and threats, while China continues to make deals across the globe, arriving with bags of money to make investments. Which one is more sustainable? Also today, Gov. DeWine: 'Want some money?' And both NY Times and Dr. Gupta commit covid heresy...