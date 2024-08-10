Drago Bosnic -"Will the Deep State risk Civil War in America and World War III?"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thursday Aug 8, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Drago Bosnic
Topic: Will the Deep State risk Civil War in America and World War III?
BRICS Portal - https://infobrics.org/news/?search=Drago%20Bosnic
Telegram- Cer Funhouse - Geopolitics and Military MashUp
Bio:
As a Senior Editor at the now-defunct Fort Russ News, I wrote daily about military technology, global economy and geopolitics, with a special focus on the Middle East, Balkans, Russia, China, United States, Europe and great power rivalry. In 2020, Fort Russ News was hit by a major cyber-attack, so the website has been liquidated, but my articles (nearly 1,500 of them are still available on the Web Archives). I'm also active on social networks (particularly Telegram and Facebook), where I'm an administrator of various pages and groups dealing with the aforementioned topics. One such page that was recently deleted (thanks Zuck!) had over 150,000 followers, but we've since moved to Telegram, so we're slowly working toward rebuilding that following. Many other media have republished my work, the most prominent of which are Global Research, South Front, Veterans Today's Foreign Policy, as well as respected Serbian publications such as Politika. For the last two and a half years, I've been a daily contributor to the BRICS Information Portal.
