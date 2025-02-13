Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 13, 2025 – Let the mass arrests begin! Trump’s leaders are DISMANTLING Democrat fraud at breakneck speed

- Interview with Sam Anthony on the Rise of Decentralized Media (0:00)

- Critique of JD Vance and Centralized AI Control (2:13)

- Support for Elon Musk and Critique of Corporate Media (7:47)

- Challenges and Opportunities in the Media Landscape (41:14)

- The Role of AI in Media and the Future of Decentralized News (41:35)

- The Impact of AI on Government and Society (42:56)

- The Future of Decentralized Media and AI (54:28)

- The Role of Local Businesses in Sustaining Independent Media (1:10:29)

- The Potential for AI to Revolutionize Government Operations (1:11:40)

- The Importance of Local News and Decentralized Media (1:11:54)

- Hyperlocal Advertising Platform Overview (1:13:08)

- Newspaper Business Model and Social Component (1:23:36)

- Advertising Rates and Algorithm (1:24:34)

- AI and Journalism (1:27:06)

- Worldview and News Philosophy (1:29:33)

- Equity Crowdfunding and Investment (1:43:32)

- Future of News and Decentralization (1:56:36)

- Closing Remarks and Next Steps (2:05:32)





