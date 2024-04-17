ERNEST BIGOT: Asteroid to Smash Earth to Smithereens -- Minorities + Women to be Worst Effected

Democrats strategist Ernest Bigot describes that top secret scientists have informed the DNC, that an asteroid is set to destroy earth tomorrow morning, which will of course have the greatest negative effect on women and minorities.
#satire #ernestbigot #woke
