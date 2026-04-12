We Must Support Farmers

We must support our farmers. We must reach out and offer tangible support, of our time and energy if necessary to show that we seriously care about them. Farming families are being squeezed off thier land by our "corporate" government. It is reaching a point that they need to know we are aware of this and are willing to help in whatever way we can. If we don't we'll find that corporate farms will take over and chemically laden foods will be all we can eat. We bypass this by building a good relationship with farmers who are awake to this evil encroachment.