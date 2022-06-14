Ian Miles Cheong Talks Cultural Marxism, Cryptocurrencies, and Trump vs DeSantis

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Few political commentators talk on as wide of a range of topics as Ian Miles Cheong. We will be asking questions about all of them, so don't expect today's episode of The JD Rucker Show to stop at one hour.