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Protests outside The Australian Embassy in London continue in support of Freedom for Aussies
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140 views • November 01, 2021
Londoners came out in numbers to the Australian High Commission in London over the weekend in a sign of solidarity with the Australian people. These type of protests outside Australian diplomatic missions have been occurring worldwide. The world is watching the tyranny unfold in Australia in horror. Thank you to 2boomers for capturing this excellent footage.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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