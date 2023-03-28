Quo Vadis





March 27, 2023





In this video we share The Coming Chastisement According to the Prophecy of Father Marie Pel.





Father Constant Louis Marie Pen (1876 to 1966) is not a name well-known among the souls gifted by God with a knowledge of how God is going to set today’s world straight, but for those who knew him he was a priest very close to God.





Doctor in theology, seminary professor, founder of a convent for women and of a seminary for men, with a great devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, he was a personal friend of Padre Pio who said of him to some French pilgrims in San Giovanni Rotondo, “Why do you come to see me when you have so great a Saint in France?”





Father Pel would spend nights on his feet in church with his forehead leaning against the Tabernacle, conversing with God in a permanent ecstasy.





He died in a car accident just after Vatican 2, but not before a seminarian, one of his spiritual sons, had been able to note down a prophecy of his, dating from 1945, concerning the chastisement which will strike France in particular.





Here it is, quoted or abbreviated:–





“My son,” said Father Pel, “know that with the sins of the world increasing in horror as this age wears on, great punishments from God will come down on the world and no continent will be spared by the Wrath of God.





France being guilty of apostasy and denying its vocation will be severely chastised.





East of a line stretching from Bordeaux in the south-west to Lille in the north-east, everything will be laid waste and set on fire by peoples invading from the east, and also by great flaming meteorites falling in a rain of fire upon all the earth and upon these regions especially.





Revolution, war, epidemics, plagues, chemical poison gases, violent earthquakes and the re-awakening of France’s extinct volcanoes will destroy everything.





“France to the west of that line will be less affected; because of the faith rooted in the Vendée and in Brittany; but any of God’s worst enemies seeking refuge there from the worldwide cataclysm will be found out, wherever they hide, and put to death by devils, because the Wrath of the Lord is just and holy.





Thick darkness caused by the war, gigantic fires and fragments of burning stars falling for three days and nights will cause the sun to disappear, and only candles blessed on Candlemas (February 2) will give light in the hands of believers, but the godless will not see this miraculous light because they have darkness in their souls.





“In this way, my son, three quarters of mankind will be destroyed, and in certain parts of France survivors will have to go 60 miles to find another live human being .





Several nations will disappear off the face of the map .





A France thus purified will become the renewed “Eldest Daughter of the Church, ” because all the Cains and Judases will have disappeared in this ‘Judgment upon the Nations’”.





This Judgment is not yet the end of times, but so great is the punishment due to the sins of the nations that Our Lord told Father Pel that the desolation at world’s end will be lesser.





Let each of us strive with might and main, and with the help of the true Catholic sacraments given to us by God for that purpose, to live in God’s grace and not in the state of sin, and let us make full use of the time he gives us between now and the Hour of his Justice to pray for the largest possible number of sinners to repent and save their souls for eternity when the Chastisement closes in.





God, have mercy.

Mary, Help of Christians, pray for us! .





Original text from: Bishop Williamson at the Ignis Dei site (October 4, 2014)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqPV9QTdRYs