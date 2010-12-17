© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Mar 22, 2019] Revolutionary Radio Archive (12/17/10): Inner Earth Part 2 - the Nazi Connection with Jim Wilhelmsen (3.6K views on YouTube)
43 views • 6 months ago
On 12/17/2010, it was my privilege to welcome Rev. Jim Wilhelmsen back to talk about Inner Earth Theories. In this episode we will took it a step further and talked about the Nazi connections to the Underworld and their potential role in UFO phenomena.
Watch Jim’s videos here: http://www.youtube.com/view_play_list?p=0DB53B8446E98860
And be sure to visit: http://www.echoesofenoch.com/
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
