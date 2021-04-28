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Not vaccine no money from this ATM machine Mandatory vaccinations if you want to use this ATM machine Charlestown Virginia
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283 views • April 28, 2021
No vaccine no money from this ATM machine Charlestown Virginia if you want money from this ATM machine you have to Prove you've had the vaccine first or you don't get any money ! Revelation 13:17
so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
COVID PASSPORTS LINKED TO 1933 SANITARY TREATY AND 1944 TRAVEL CERTIFICATES https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-passports-linked-to-1933-sanitary-treaty-and-1944-travel-certificates
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on how the CDC is doling out freedom on a piecemeal basis as the American population submits to the vaccination mandates. As preschoolers are masked and jabbed, there is an awakening of individuals who refuse to give in to the Covid plan.
The team also digs into the Chinese Communist origins of the World Health Organization.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/27/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
COVID PASSPORTS LINKED TO 1933 SANITARY TREATY AND 1944 TRAVEL CERTIFICATES https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-passports-linked-to-1933-sanitary-treaty-and-1944-travel-certificates
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on how the CDC is doling out freedom on a piecemeal basis as the American population submits to the vaccination mandates. As preschoolers are masked and jabbed, there is an awakening of individuals who refuse to give in to the Covid plan.
The team also digs into the Chinese Communist origins of the World Health Organization.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/27/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
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