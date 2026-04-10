The CSAR Mission... IRAN in AI

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The CSAR Mission...
An AI Video made by a good friend from Iraq, sent to DD Geopolitics.
(Combat Search and Rescue)
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BREAKING! Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:
Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.
These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.
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On April 10, Lockheed Martin said the U.S. government awarded the defense company a $4.7 billion preliminary contract to continue accelerated production of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE).
This follows a seven-year agreement with the U.S. Department of War to increase annual production of PAC-3 interceptors to 2,000 units, up from around 600, as countries expand air defense capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions.
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❗️🇮🇷 — Iran's Ghalibaf says two conditions for negotiations have not been met and must be implemented before talks: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the return of all Iranian blocked assets due to US sanctions.