The US carrier fled to Jeddah after Yemeni military harsh slap

The US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower repositions in the Red Sea to be stationed at Al-Qunfudhah off the coast of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The ship turned sharply off the coast of Hudaydah after being hit twice by missiles and drones, proving that the Yemeni Armed Forces really hit America hard.
Note: Corrected May 1, 2023 to May 1, 2024
