NAND Gates and Optoelectronics, an interview with Rizwan Virk

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Could the universe operate through patterns of information and logic rather than matter alone? Emerging conversations around computation, light, and optoelectronics are raising fascinating questions about how reality may function at its most fundamental level. From NAND gates to theories about time, physics, and digital systems, these ideas continue to challenge traditional perspectives on science and technology. Watch the latest interview as experts explore the connections between computation, consciousness, and the structure of reality in a thought-provoking discussion shaping modern conversations online.
#Technology #Physics #Innovation #FutureThinking #Science
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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