Mike Adams Sermon 078 - Isaiah Ch 1 - God calls out the FAKE Christians and Jews who practice church rituals but remain wicked and evil

- Are You a Fake Christian? Introduction and Context (0:00)
- Critique of Mega Churches and Their Teachings (1:59)
- Spiritual Meritocracy and the True Message of Christ (4:28)
- Isaiah's Vision and God's Displeasure with Israel (7:40)
- The Path to Heaven and the Importance of Good Behavior (14:59)
- The Role of Physical Labor and Simplifying Life (40:54)
- The Importance of Growing Food and Practical Skills (44:35)
- The Final Judgment and the Destruction of Israel (50:44)
- The Call to Repentance and Becoming a Good Person (51:01)
