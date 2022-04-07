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Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Lavrov on the Bucha Situation Around Ukraine, April 5 2022 Moscow
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50 views • April 07, 2022
Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Lavrov on the Bucha Situation Around Ukraine, April 5 2022 Moscow
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YStJ4GorpIU
Комментарий С.Лаврова для СМИ о ситуации вокруг Украины, Москва, 5 апреля 2022 года
Commentary by S. Lavrov for the media on the situation around Ukraine, Moscow, April 5, 2022
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YStJ4GorpIU
Комментарий С.Лаврова для СМИ о ситуации вокруг Украины, Москва, 5 апреля 2022 года
Commentary by S. Lavrov for the media on the situation around Ukraine, Moscow, April 5, 2022
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