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Real experts are suing CDC for fraud because Covid is ficticious.
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371 views • February 20, 2021
Thorough testing and CDC's inability to provide a viable strand or proof of covids existence has experts stating that Covid is totally fake and ficticious. Testing done by several universities and labs prove this. 1500 samples and not ONE Covid result. Time to wake up people. Turn off the TV!
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