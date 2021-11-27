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Plandemic Round Two Begins: THEY Will Blame the New OMICRON Variant For the Upcoming Mass Vaccine Casualty Deaths
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712 views • November 27, 2021
When they manipulate the stock market right before the weekend you know that THEY are up to no good. This Pandemic will go on and on and on. There will be no stopping these 'mutating viruses' until the population has been reduced to manageable levels. It's happening, we have all been talking about it. The real actual flu season is upon us as we now are told that a new more contagious COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa. Here is an excerpt from the World Health Organization's web page. I discuss what this means in this video and then watch what Father Alexis Bugnolo lays out in the final twenty minutes. Hopefully no one watching has been vaccinated.
"The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021. The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant. In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November 2021.
This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa. Current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics continue to detect this variant."
Related videos:
My videos:
"Why Have the New World Order Named the New Covid-19 South African Strain Variant Number B.1.1.529?" https://rumble.com/embed/vn8arz/?pub=et9v9
"In the Last Two Days Three Elite European Soccer Players Have Collapsed On the Field: Is it Time to Ask Why?" https://rumble.com/embed/vn76r5/?pub=et9v9
Jim Crenshaw BitChute
"FATHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO SAYS 2 BILLION DEAD IN THE NEXT YEAR. ARE YOU READY?"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
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"The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021. The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant. In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November 2021.
This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa. Current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics continue to detect this variant."
Related videos:
My videos:
"Why Have the New World Order Named the New Covid-19 South African Strain Variant Number B.1.1.529?" https://rumble.com/embed/vn8arz/?pub=et9v9
"In the Last Two Days Three Elite European Soccer Players Have Collapsed On the Field: Is it Time to Ask Why?" https://rumble.com/embed/vn76r5/?pub=et9v9
Jim Crenshaw BitChute
"FATHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO SAYS 2 BILLION DEAD IN THE NEXT YEAR. ARE YOU READY?"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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