You cannot make a vaccine this damaging without doing it on purpose, says Chris Shoemaker, MD
Published 17 hours ago

“You can’t make something [ the vaccine ] this damaging… without doing it on purpose.” “It’s your immune system going after the spike [ protein that the body is producing after getting the vaccine that is causing the damage ]…” “It would not be able to hijack your immune system to KILL you slowly or quickly if it was not done [ on purpose ]. “It has been done [ on purpose ].” Chris Shoemaker, MD speaking at The National Citizen’s Inquiry hearings event, Ottawa, Canada | May 17th to May 19th, 2023.

(video and subtitles by J. Dahl | @super_spreaders)

His X account is here: https://twitter.com/super_spreaders

The video clip was originally posted on X here:

https://twitter.com/CShoemakerMD/status/1755970914431181055

Chris Shoemaker, MD's full testimony is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v2vh57i-dr.-chris-shoemaker-exposes-the-dangers-of-the-covid-vaccine-nci-testimony.html

Information about the event is posted here:

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/expert-witnesses/

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

toxicdeliberatevaxxchris shoemaker md

