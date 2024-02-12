You cannot make a vaccine this damaging without doing it on purpose, says Chris Shoemaker, MD

“You can’t make something [ the vaccine ] this damaging… without doing it on purpose.” “It’s your immune system going after the spike [ protein that the body is producing after getting the vaccine that is causing the damage ]…” “It would not be able to hijack your immune system to KILL you slowly or quickly if it was not done [ on purpose ]. “It has been done [ on purpose ].” Chris Shoemaker, MD speaking at The National Citizen’s Inquiry hearings event, Ottawa, Canada | May 17th to May 19th, 2023.
(video and subtitles by J. Dahl | @super_spreaders)
His X account is here: https://twitter.com/super_spreaders
The video clip was originally posted on X here:
https://twitter.com/CShoemakerMD/status/1755970914431181055
Chris Shoemaker, MD's full testimony is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v2vh57i-dr.-chris-shoemaker-exposes-the-dangers-of-the-covid-vaccine-nci-testimony.html
Information about the event is posted here:
https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/expert-witnesses/
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
