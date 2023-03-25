Catherine Austin Fitts | Local Investing With Michael Shuman | Financial Rebellion
Premiered 2/25/2023 UNITED STATES
Catherine Austin Fitts | Local Investing With Michael Shuman | Financial Rebellion Michael Shuman joins the ‘Financial Rebellion’ team to share his financial expertise with viewers. He describes examples of people investing in local community — banks, credit unions, farms, business — and why that is important for our financial futures.
Keywords
bookbusinessfarmsbankscatherine austin fittscredit unionsfinancial rebellionlocal investingmichael shumanlocal community
