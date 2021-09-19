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Purposeful population reduction through Corona vaccination and lockdowns?
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130 views • September 19, 2021
Can it really be that all the effects of the Corona crisis, such as rising poverty and many deaths, result through ice-cold calculation. Could all this be planned and wanted? Admittedly, this thought takes a lot of getting used to, perhaps is even rejected. Nevertheless, there are clear indications of an agenda that is being implemented, one could also call it eugenics.
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