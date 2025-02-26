© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Past Times
Restored footage from the 1940s of traﬃc passing by, and pedestrians walking by on South Spring Street in Los Angeles, California, United States. The footage was filmed opposite the Yost Leather Co. storefront at 330 South Spring Street. To the left of Yost Leather Co. is Hotel Willard and to the right you can see Holly Hotel.
Footage frame rate increased, upscaled and “colorized” by HistoryColored using AI technology.