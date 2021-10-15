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Signs of the end times: satanists want statue of Baphomet on government property
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91 views • October 15, 2021
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The video was taken somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, August 18, 2018.
This is not the first time that this kind of atrocity has happened. In December 2014, satanists performed their first public ceremony at the Michigan State Capitol. In the summer of 2015 there was an exhibition displaying a statue of Baphomet or satan in Detroit.
On the other hand, in October 2015, a monument depicting the 10 commandments of God were removed from the Oklahoma state capitol. In 2003, the European Union left out any mention of God in their constitution. Decades ago, prayers to the Christian God were removed to please enemies of God.
What we are witnessing before our eyes points to Isaiah 5:20 where it is written: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
And now look at the state of spiritual darkness that the world is in. The world and even fallen Christian churches don’t know what is right from wrong anymore. The recent news on the mass sexual abuse of children in Pennsylvania and Chile by pedophile Catholic leaders; the legalization of the murders of unborn babies in the United States in 1973; the legalization and increased recognition of euthanasia and three years ago, on June 26, 2015, the legalization of homosexual marriages in the US along with the increasing acceptance of homosexuality in today’s fallen Christian churches are some indicators that we are nearing the end of earth’s history.
In this dark world, our hope is in Christ Jesus. In John 8:12, Jesus Christ, the Son of the living Christian God of the universe, says: I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.
In Matthew 5:14- 16, Christ asks His followers to be lights of the world. In John 1:4-5, speaking of Christ, we read: In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.
Satanists and enemies of God are in darkness and they don’t understand the love, mercy, compassion and righteousness of Jesus Christ. To those in the fallen Christian churches, please get out of spiritual darkness as well and obey the Christian God of the universes, Who is eternal life.
By God’s grace and will, the world and its sins will come to an end at the return of Jesus Christ or Yeshua who will bring back with Him His faithful and obedient saints to heaven to be with the Almighty God the Father.
In anticipation of Christ’s return as mentioned in Matthew 24:30-31, turn to the light of the world, Jesus Christ or Yeshua, and through repentance, faith and obedience to Him and His holy written word, He will bless you with the gift of eternal life at His promised return.
The choice is yours: either you obey the enemy of God, satan, and his human agents or you put your faith, trust and obedience in the Source of Eternal Life, Jesus Christ or Yeshua.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was taken somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, August 18, 2018.
This is not the first time that this kind of atrocity has happened. In December 2014, satanists performed their first public ceremony at the Michigan State Capitol. In the summer of 2015 there was an exhibition displaying a statue of Baphomet or satan in Detroit.
On the other hand, in October 2015, a monument depicting the 10 commandments of God were removed from the Oklahoma state capitol. In 2003, the European Union left out any mention of God in their constitution. Decades ago, prayers to the Christian God were removed to please enemies of God.
What we are witnessing before our eyes points to Isaiah 5:20 where it is written: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
And now look at the state of spiritual darkness that the world is in. The world and even fallen Christian churches don’t know what is right from wrong anymore. The recent news on the mass sexual abuse of children in Pennsylvania and Chile by pedophile Catholic leaders; the legalization of the murders of unborn babies in the United States in 1973; the legalization and increased recognition of euthanasia and three years ago, on June 26, 2015, the legalization of homosexual marriages in the US along with the increasing acceptance of homosexuality in today’s fallen Christian churches are some indicators that we are nearing the end of earth’s history.
In this dark world, our hope is in Christ Jesus. In John 8:12, Jesus Christ, the Son of the living Christian God of the universe, says: I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.
In Matthew 5:14- 16, Christ asks His followers to be lights of the world. In John 1:4-5, speaking of Christ, we read: In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.
Satanists and enemies of God are in darkness and they don’t understand the love, mercy, compassion and righteousness of Jesus Christ. To those in the fallen Christian churches, please get out of spiritual darkness as well and obey the Christian God of the universes, Who is eternal life.
By God’s grace and will, the world and its sins will come to an end at the return of Jesus Christ or Yeshua who will bring back with Him His faithful and obedient saints to heaven to be with the Almighty God the Father.
In anticipation of Christ’s return as mentioned in Matthew 24:30-31, turn to the light of the world, Jesus Christ or Yeshua, and through repentance, faith and obedience to Him and His holy written word, He will bless you with the gift of eternal life at His promised return.
The choice is yours: either you obey the enemy of God, satan, and his human agents or you put your faith, trust and obedience in the Source of Eternal Life, Jesus Christ or Yeshua.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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