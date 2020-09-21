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All Part Of The Plan - Judy M Interview Part 2
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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49 views • September 21, 2020
The Scientific Elite Have A Plan For Us All and They Put It Out For All To See.

Do You Own Investigation, Research, and Do Not Be Deceived!

Matthew 24:3-8 Now as He sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?” 4 And Jesus answered and said to them: “Take heed that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. 6 And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for [a]all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.
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deceptionthe planmatthew 24masks
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