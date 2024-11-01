Part 8: Breek Arms 11.7” RG2 MLok Handguard - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

There are lots of different handguards available for the AR.





I chose the Breek Arms 11.7” RG2 Mlok Handguard. I went with Breek Arms because I really like their charging handles. And continuing with the Faxon Barrel, Samson gas block, and JL Billet VPR brake theme of saving weight, I chose the relatively short 11.7” handguard to reduce weight out toward the muzzle. And…to show off the tiny Samson gas block.





Same for a preference for keeping lots of clutter off the handguard…I like to keep lights, bipods, lasers, etc, off the rifle and in a pouch…until needed.





Moreover, since I’m not a huge extended support arm, c-clamp fan, I just don’t need that extra handguard length. In my opinion this technique is an anomaly arising from the stopwatch obsessed, run n gun competitions. Yes, be fast between cover. But when behind cover be patient and make ambi optimal use of cover with elbows tucked in tight. I am certain that a paintball team trained running stopwatch shooting mazes would get crushed by a team that is trained for ambi that communicates and patiently coordinates movement.





“Strategy without tactics is slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is noise before defeat. “





“Str-ah-teh-jee without tack-ticks is slo-o-est route to vic-to-ree. Tac-ticks without Str-ah-teh-jee is no-oise before de-fe-at”





I fear Americans are making lots of noise.





The Breek Arms RG2-S handguard has MLok at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. In between are large cutouts to save weight and aid airflow around the barrel.





The RG2 wedge block locking system mounted solidly with the included steel 1 ¼” barrel nut, And since I run my ACOG relatively far forward, the handguard is further prevented from rotating by the Shaffer no snag mount. I don’t see the need of anti-rotation pins.





I upgraded to their 7075 aluminum barrel nut saving two ounces…further reducing the muzzle displacement weight.





The Breek Arms hardguard is supremely affordable and I do not feel like I’m missing out on something better. I’ve mounted and removed a bipod, a sling QD, a pic rail, and the Viridian 4LUX 2K Duo. The RG2 does its job and feels good in the hand. Maybe it's time to replace the old Keymod handguard on my iron sights BCM …get the front sight out near the muzzle with a Breek Arms 15” handguard.