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Is The European Migrant Crisis Leading To War? | Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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37 views • November 05, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3195/is-the-european-migrant-crisis-leading-to-war-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3195-is-the-european-migrant-crisis-leading-to-war-paul-joseph-watson-and-stefan-molyneux

In the aftermath of the rape attacks in Cologne, Germany and across Europe on New Year’s Eve – countless examples of crime perpetrated by Middle Eastern refugees hit the headlines on a daily basis.

Paul Joseph Watson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the latest in the European Migrant Crisis, the rape epidemic in Germany and Sweden, cultural incompatibility, prevalence of inbreeding within Middle Eastern populations, no go zones, the political fallout and whether the Migrant Crisis will lead to war.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and find you him on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/PrisonPlanetLive

Consanguinity and reproductive health among Arabs
http://www.reproductive-health-journal.com/content/6/1/17/

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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crisismigrantstefan molyneuximmigationfreedomain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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