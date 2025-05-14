President Trump Makes Media Hate Migrants

For 4 years, [Bidan] let the world’s baddest hombres waltz right into the country.

Now, thanks to DJT, we’re sending them back home.

He’s not just kicking out foreign gangsters — he’s also giving refugees with legitimate asylum claims shelter in America.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 May 2025)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1922461862844854453