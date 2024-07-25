NWO: News media wants to condition your mind to accept government control

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Rebel Call.



A good analysis by Rebel Call on how the left-wing, globalist news media wants and is conditioning the minds of the masses to accept government control.



And we are heading in that direction in Revelation 17:12 which says that the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy (beast) as part of the Vatican’s very short-lived satanic new world order in which true followers of Christ will be beheaded for their faith in Christ and in the written word of God as per Revelation 20:4.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington