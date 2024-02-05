Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Redacted · Nick Sortor in Lahaina to access what's been happening there 🌋🔥
channel image
GalacticStorm
2196 Subscribers
Shop now
203 views
Published 19 hours ago

Redacted News with Clayton Morris · Nick Sortor in Lahaina to access what's been happening there. Devastating wildfires ravaged Lahaina, Hawaii, leaving a trail of destruction. Homes, businesses, lives - all in ashes. Thinks have gotten worse. People are suffering, none of the relief funds have been received. No access to loans to rebuild. Where's the Biden administration in this chaos?


Lahaina is rebuilding, yet they seem forgotten. Is this neglect or just a cold shoulder? The mainstream media is no where to be found now.


@TheRedactedInc

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1752851758051934445?s=20

Keywords
hawaiiforgottenlahainamaui firesno relief

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket