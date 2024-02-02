Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nothing says "Taylor Swift is not a psy-op" like the FAKE NEWS 🤡🎪🤹🏼‍♂️
channel image
GalacticStorm
2196 Subscribers
Shop now
121 views
Published 14 hours ago

Believe all news reporters, or else…  Nothing says "Taylor Swift is not a psy-op" like every major Corporate News show parroting the same talking points about her at once.

Keywords
fake newstaylor swiftpsy op

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket